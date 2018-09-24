Mains burst

Youth club could be made homeless by asbestos find
Monday, 24 September 2018
HOMES in and around Hemdean Road, Caversham, were without water for about four hours on Sunday morning after a mains pipe burst.
Engineers from Thames Water fenced off a section of the road at its junction with Church Street to carry out repairs and went from door to door delivering free bottles of water.
The supply was restored by about midday and the company has apologised for any inconvenience.
24 September 2018
