Digger breaks ground at new development

A BREAKING ground ceremony has taken place for a new development in Henley town centre.

Catalyst Capital is redeveloping Market Place Mews into 23,000 sq ft of shops and 14 flats. The pedestrianised area will be known as Gardiner Place and is scheduled for completion in early 2020.

Engineering and construction company J Murphy & Sons, who were appointed as contractors last month, are now on site.

Ilan Goldman, of Catalyst Capital, said: “This marks a major step forward in the development of Gardiner Place, delivering a unique space that will increase the town centre’s retail and leisure offer and enhance Henley’s profile.”

Lee Jones, senior contracts manager at J Murphy & Sons, said: “We are thrilled to have officially broken ground on this contract and are looking forward to working with the local community throughout construction.

“This is the first step in an exciting project that will bring a truly unique development to the people of Henley.”

During construction the access from Market Place to the King’s Road car park will be closed.