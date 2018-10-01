Monday, 01 October 2018

No twinning

A TOWN twinning group in Sonning Common needs volunteers.

The village is twinned wtih Saint Luc and Guichainville in Normandy.

Parish councillor Douglas Kedge said he had received an email from France asking why no activities had been organised.

He said: “They want to know what is happening and I have no answer.

“It seems some have left the village and several people were asked to take on the job of organising but nobody has.”

