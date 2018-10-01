HENLEY is now accredited as a Walkers are Welcome town.

Many people, including the local Ramblers, Nordic walking group, Henley Town Council and others, have helped to achieve this important milestone.

Walkers are Welcome is a nationwide initiative, which was launched in 2007 to “encourage towns and villages to be welcoming to walkers”.

The network has expanded rapidly and there are now more than 100 locations across the UK that have joined this innovative, community-led scheme in order to benefit from accreditation. For more information, visit walkersarewelcome.org.uk

Businesses and organisations can join, thereby showing their interest in helping walkers and offering specific facilities for them, for example, shoe covers for muddy boots.

These can be recognised by the Walkers are Welcome sticker in their window.

Henley has a lot to offer to walkers:

• It is on the edge of the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and the hub of a rich network of well-marked paths in the Chiltern Hills and alongside the River Thames.

•Two long-distance paths, the Thames Path national trail and the Oxfordshire Way, both pass through the town.

•Many walks can be reached by public transport.

• There are events like the Chilterns Walking Festival.

• There are about 30 self- guided walking routes available from the tourist information centre in the town hall, offering different lengths of walks and for all abilities.

• A number of pubs offer self-guided walking routes from their premises.

• There are identified water bottle refill points on many streets.

There are regular led walks from a number of organisations:

• The Ramblers offer several walks of various distances on weekdays and at weekends.

For more information, visit www.ramblers-oxon.

org.uk/henley-goring.html

• Nordic walking. For more information, email Anthea Osborn-Jones on info@afootinthechilterns.

co.uk

• Walking for Health — short, easy-terrain half-hour walks, open to everyone but especially aimed those wanting to start walking regularly. Market Place, every Tuesday from noon.

For more information, email hendriette.knouwds@

southandvale.gov.uk

A number of organisations, together with Henley Town Council, work actively to promote Walkers are Welcome in Henley and the surrounding area.

A number of businesses have already joined as founding members:

A Foot in the Chilterns www.afootinthechilterns.co.uk

Stoke Row Village Store www.stokerowstore.co.uk

Henley & Goring Ramblers www.ramblers-oxon.

org.uk/henley-goring.html

Cherry Tree Inn, Stoke Row www.thecherrytree

inn.co.uk

Stag & Huntsman, Hambleden www.thestagandhuntsman.

co.uk

The Barn, Turville Heath www.thebarnatturvilleheath

.com

Going Forward Buses www.goingforwardbuses.com

The Five Horseshoes, Maidensgrove

thefivehorseshoes.co.uk

White Hart Hotel,

Nettlebed

www.tmdining.co.uk/the-white-hart.html

We will officially “open” Henley as a Walkers are Welcome town on Sunday, (September 30) when we will have a stand in Market Place from 10am to 4pm.

At 2pm, Kate Ashbrook, patron and director of Walkers are Welcome and chairman, vice-president and trustee of the Ramblers, will officially open Henley as a Walkers are Welcome town.

There will be a great variety of walks on offer for all abilities. Please visit our stand that day and join a walk free of charge. They are as follows:

•10am to 10.30am — Nordic Walking taster. Meet at the River & Rowing Museum, Mill Meadows. The instructor is Anthea Osborn-Jones, who is accredited. Equipment will be provided. Please wear suitable footwear that allows you to move your ankles and has some grip, for example, trainers. For more information or to book a place, call Anthea on 07966 245264.

•11am to 4pm — Walk with mobility scooters. Meet at Henley station. Jointly organised by the Disabled Ramblers and Henley & Goring Ramblers. On this walk you will be able to join us on your mobility scooter for a pleasant ramble along the banks of the River Thames from the station to the Flower Pot at Aston via Hambleden Lock. Most of the route is on tarmac but some is on grass. This ramble is being run by Wim of Henley & Goring Ramblers and Val and Bob of the Disabled Ramblers. Call 07894 580413.

•11.30am — Walk around Stoke Row (coffee shop opens at 9am). Meet at Stoke Row Village Store. The walk will be on bridleways and footpaths, visiting Maharajah’s Well. You may see alpacas and other farm animals. Suitable for all ages, 3.5km, one stile, some slopes. Finishes at the Cherry Tree inn. For more information, call Anthea on 07966 245264.

•4pm — Midsomer Murders walk. Meet inside the Argyll pub, Market Place. Walk around the town visiting some of the filming locations and learning a bit about Henley’s history. Approx. one hour.

• 4.30 pm — Leisurely five-mile walk, free bus from the town hall at 4pm. The walks starts at St Nicholas’s Church in Rotherfield Greys and goes via Lambridge Woods and Greys Green. Organised by Henley & Goring Ramblers. There is a special meal-deal at The Maltsters Arms after the walk at 6.30pm/7pm. Bus back to Henley at 8pm. For more information, email Alie Hagedoorn on alie.hagedoorn@gmail.com