Grants offer

Monday, 08 October 2018
SMALL cash grants for students in education beyond A-level in the Woodcote area are now being offered.
The Dr Griffith Higgs Educational Charity, which serves young people living in the old ecclesiastical parish of South Stoke-cum-Woodcote, would like to hear from anyone seeking support.
For more information, email secretary@dr-griffith-higgs.org.uk giving your name, address, course name and start date and the institution where you are studying.
08 October 2018
