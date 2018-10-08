Monday, 08 October 2018

Grants offer

SMALL cash grants for students in education beyond A-level in the Woodcote area are now being offered.

The Dr Griffith Higgs Educational Charity, which serves young people living in the old ecclesiastical parish of South Stoke-cum-Woodcote, would like to hear from anyone seeking support.

For more information, email secretary@dr-griffith-higgs.org.uk giving your name, address, course name and start date and the institution where you are studying.

