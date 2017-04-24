Call for young writers

Twins make guiding promise on amusement park rides
Monday, 24 April 2017
A CHILDREN’S writing competition has been launched by the River & Rowing Museum in Henley
To celebrate the opening of its summer family exhibition Peter Rabbit: Mischief and Mayhem, it has teamed up with Frederick Warne & Co, part of Penguin Random House, and the Henley Standard to ask school children to create their very own adventurous tale.
The stories can take place in any setting and do not have to feature Peter Rabbit or any of Beatrix Potter’s other characters.
Winners will have their stories turned into a real book and published in the Henley Standard as well as winning prizes for their school.
The closing date for entries is Friday, May 12. For full details, visit www.rrm.co.uk/
learning/schools-visits
24 April 2017
