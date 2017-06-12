Pavilion winner

THE winner of the Copas VIP picnic pavilion competition, published in the Henley Standard on May 26, was Karen Ferebee, of Lambridge Wood Road, Henley.

She wins a pavilion for a day for 20 people on the Friday of Henley Royal Regatta worth £616 after correctly answering that the pavilion enclosure will be in Temple Island Meadows.

The runner-up was John Todd, of King’s Road, Henley, who wins a pavilion for 20 people on the Wednesday worth £300.