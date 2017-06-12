Monday, 12 June 2017

Pavilion winner

THE winner of the Copas VIP picnic pavilion competition, published in the Henley Standard on May 26, was Karen Ferebee, of Lambridge Wood Road, Henley.

She wins a pavilion for a day for 20 people on the Friday of Henley Royal Regatta worth £616 after correctly answering that the pavilion enclosure will be in Temple Island Meadows.

The runner-up was John Todd, of King’s Road, Henley, who wins a pavilion for 20 people on the Wednesday worth £300.

