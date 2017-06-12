Win tickets to Chinawhite during Henley Royal Regatta worth £200

HERE’S your chance to win a daytime party for four people at Chinawhite during this year’s Henley Royal Regatta.

The Henley Standard has teamed up with the Copas Partnership to offer this great prize, worth £200, during the day of Saturday, July 1.

Plus there’s a runners-up prize of 10 evening after-party tickets “Afternoon Delight” for Friday, June 30, worth £400.

Legendary London establishment Chinawhite is to return for the fifth year running, hosting another sensational weekend of revelry on both days.

This year’s enclosure will be bigger and better than ever before. Guests at the Chinawhite enclosure will be able to move between the outdoor riverside garden and the covered party tents.

They can enjoy access to five bars, gourmet street food stands, pop-up retailers and beauty salons as well as music from internationally acclaimed DJs including this year’s headline DJ Pete Tong.

Hands down the most glamorous encampment during the event, Chinawhite’s unrivalled position on the course and stunning panoramic views of the racing action make it the ultimate setting.

All you have to do to be in with a chance of winning is answer the question below and send it, together with your name, address and daytime phone number, to: Chinawhite competition, Henley Standard, Caxton House, Station Road, Henley, RG9 1AD.

Which DJ will headline at Chinawhite this year?

The winner and runner-up will be the senders of the first two correct entries to be selected at random after the closing date of Friday, June 16 and will be notified by phone.

For more information and full prize details, visit www.henleyregatta.com

Terms and conditions

The prizes are valid only on the days stated. They are non-transferable and there is no cash alternative.

Persons connected with the Copas Partnership and the Henley Standard or Higgs Group are ineligible.

Entries received after the closing date will not be considered. The winner will be selected at random.

Normal Henley Standard competition rules apply and the editor’s decision is final. To see the rules, visit www.henleystandard.co.uk/

regulars/competition_rules.php