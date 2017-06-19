Win four tickets worth £160 to Redgrave Bar during Henley Royal Regatta

HERE’S your chance to win four tickets to the Redgrave VIP Bar during Henley Royal Regatta.

The Henley Standard has teamed up with the Copas Partnership to offer this great prize, worth £160, valid for Saturday, July 1.

Plus there’s a runners-up prize of 10 tickets to the Barn Bar on the same day, July 1, which is worth £100.

The Barn Bar in Temple Island Meadows is open all week during Henley Royal Regatta from Wednesday, June 28 to Sunday, July 2. The Redgrave VIP Bar next door is named after five-time Olympic champion and regatta chairman Sir Steve Redgrave.

It has garden daybeds and that VIP feel and is a favourite of players from the Henley Hawks.

Both bars have riverside gardens, enjoying an excellent view of the races.

The Barn Bar has live music all day from local favourites at Eightray Music, Gatsby Soul and legendary Saturday night DJ Jamie Taylor, with a surprise act at sundown. New for this year is a street food village in the Barn Bar with some of the nation’s finest specialist operators.

If you are not one of our lucky winners, tickets to both areas can be purchased in advance. The Barn Bar costs £10 and the Redgrave VIP Bar £40.

All you have to do to be in with a chance of winning is answer the question below and send it, together with your name, address and daytime phone number, to: Barn Bar competition, Henley Standard, Caxton House, Station Road, Henley, RG9 1AD. The winner and runner-up will be the senders of the first two correct entries to be selected at random after the closing date of Friday, June 23 and will be notified by phone.

For more information and full prize details, visit www.henleyregatta.com

Who is the Redgrave VIP Bar named after?

Terms and conditions

Entrants must be over 21.

The prizes are valid only on the day stated. They are non-transferable and there is no cash alternative.

Persons connected with the Copas Partnership and the Henley Standard or Higgs Group are ineligible.

Entries received after the closing date will not be considered. The winner and runner-up will be selected at random.

Normal Henley Standard competition rules apply and the editor’s decision is final. To see the rules, visit www.henleystandard.co.uk/regulars/

competition_rules.php