I love my dog!

JOIN the Henley Standard and official sponsor Naughty Mutt Nice in celebrating the bond between human and hound.

This year the theme is inspired by the dog-friendly palliative care at the Sue Ryder Nettlebed Hospice, where dog owners can be visited by their much-loved pets.

In response to this, we are asking you to tell us: why is your dog your best friend?

We want to hear all about how your dog has been there for you and your family, always with a woof and a wag!

We don’t mind if you’ve entered before either — do it again because this time it’s for a very good cause.

Pop your entry down in about 200 words and email it to us with an accompanying photo — all photos and stories will be published in the Henley Standard and posted online.

The deadline for entries is Monday, August 21. This year’s judges are double Olympic rowing champion Alex Gregory MBE (guest judge), Erik D’Arcy

Donnelly, of the Henley Vets, Naughty Mutt Nice proprietor Karole Robertson, Henley’s Top Dog founder Aspen Weatherburn and Henley Standard editor Simon Bradshaw.

How to enter

Please email your entry, together with your name, address, daytime telephone number and an email address to:

topdog@henleystandard.co.uk and hello@hellohenley.co.uk

Alternatively, send it by post to: Top Dog 2017, Henley Standard, Caxton House,

1 Station Road, Henley, RG9 1AD.

THE PRIZES

The competition winner will receive the following:

From official sponsor Naughty Mutt Nice. www.naughtymuttnice.com

Tel. (01491) 576629.

l A hamper full of dog-friendly goodies, including premium dog food, toys and treats.

l A spa treatment voucher, ultrasonic toothbrushing treatment and shaggy chic full grooming session worth a total of £100.

From the Henley Vets (the Veterinary Centre) www.henleyvets.co.uk

Tel. (01491) 574490

l A health check consultation, blood profile and urine sample check.

For the runner-up:

From Naughty Mutt Nice

l A woofer wash worth £30, a dog spa treatment worth £10 and a 1kg bag of Lily’s Kitchen organic food.

From the Henley Vets

l A health check consultation, blood profile and urine sample check.

For third place:

From Naughty Mutt Nice

l A year’s worth of nail clipping, a dog spa treatment voucher worth £10 and a selection of Lily’s Kitchen special organic tins of dog food.

From the Henley Vets

l A health check consultation, blood profile and urine sample check.

Terms and conditions

All dogs can be entered in the competition, including past winners and runners-up.

The prizes are non-refundable and there is no cash alternative.

Normal Henley Standard competition rules apply and the editor’s decision is final.

To see the rules, visit www.henleystand

ard.co.uk/regulars/competition_rules.php