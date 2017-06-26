Club winners

Village's 'last chance' to move under-sized and crumbling school
PLANS to relocate Goring Primary School have been ... [more]
Monday, 26 June 2017
THE winners of the Chinawhite competition published in the Henley Standard on June 9 were Alan and Jules Campbell, of Upton Close, Henley.
They win a daytime party for four people at the nightclub during Henley Royal Regatta worth £200 after correctly answering that the headline DJ this year will be Pete Tong.
The runner-up was Nicola Taylor, of Makins Road, Henley, who wins 10 evening after-party tickets worth £300.
26 June 2017
Band celebrates 40th anniversary with outdoor concert
HUNDREDS of people attended a 40th anniversary ... [more]
Temperatures rocket as sun shines on summer fetes and
MORE than 1,000 people attended the summer fair ... [more]
