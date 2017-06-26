Club winners

THE winners of the Chinawhite competition published in the Henley Standard on June 9 were Alan and Jules Campbell, of Upton Close, Henley.

They win a daytime party for four people at the nightclub during Henley Royal Regatta worth £200 after correctly answering that the headline DJ this year will be Pete Tong.

The runner-up was Nicola Taylor, of Makins Road, Henley, who wins 10 evening after-party tickets worth £300.