Monday, 26 June 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Club winners

THE winners of the Chinawhite competition published in the Henley Standard on June 9 were Alan and Jules Campbell, of Upton Close, Henley.

They win a daytime party for four people at the nightclub during Henley Royal Regatta worth £200 after correctly answering that the headline DJ this year will be Pete Tong.

The runner-up was Nicola Taylor, of Makins Road, Henley, who wins 10 evening after-party tickets worth £300.

More News:

THE new school would comprise a single-storey ... [more]

 

Latest video from

VIDEO: Kellie Hinton made Henley Mayor for 2017
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33