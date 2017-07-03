Our winners

Village fears parking chaos if car showroom becomes new homes
Monday, 03 July 2017
THE winner of the Barn Bar bar competition, which was published in the Henley Standard on June 16, was Pamela Todd, of King’s Road, Henley, who wins four tickets to the Redgrave VIP Bar during Henley Royal Regatta on Saturday.
The runner-up was Annika Regan, from Fawley, who wins 10 tickets to the Barn Bar on the same day.
Both correctly answered that the Redgrave VIP Bar is named after regatta chairman Sir Steve Redgrave.
03 July 2017
