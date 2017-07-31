Monday, 31 July 2017

Affectionate and playful Rizzle thinks she's still a puppy

HUGO is my best friend because I don’t like the smell of him, I just love him. I like cuddling him and I like kissing him. I love playing with him outside. I play catching him and I like running around and getting things from his mouth that he can’t have.

I like it when he reads with me in bed and I like it when he’s good and when he licks me. He is lovely, and that’s it.

