Affectionate and playful Rizzle thinks she's still a puppy

Monday, 31 July 2017
HUGO is my best friend because I don’t like the smell of him, I just love him. I like cuddling him and I like kissing him. I love playing with him outside. I play catching him and I like running around and getting things from his mouth that he can’t have.
I like it when he reads with me in bed and I like it when he’s good and when he licks me. He is lovely, and that’s it.
31 July 2017
