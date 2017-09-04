Write a story

Monday, 04 September 2017

THE deadline for a short story competition for children has been extended.

The contest has been organised by the Friends of Sonning Common Library as part of National Libraries Week, from October 9 to 14.

Prizes will be awarded in three age categories, seven and under, 11 and under and 16 and under.

The deadline for entries (up to 750 words) is September 23. Entries should be sent by email to sonningcommon.
library@oxfordshire.gov.uk

