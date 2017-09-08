Nominations open for Women of Achievement awards

Nominations are open for the 2018 Sue Ryder Southern Women of Achievement Awards.

The awards, now in their 12th year, were launched with a party at the charity’s Joyce Grove hospital on Thursday last week (7), attended by dozens of guests.

They included past winners and ambassadors Jackie Chappell, Samina Hussain and Anna Rowe, Henley Mayor Kellie Hinton and representatives from the awards’ sponsors and supporters.

The annual ceremony will be held on Friday, February 16 at Reading Town Hall. There are seven award categories: woman of achievement in business; woman of achievement in the community; woman of achievement in education; woman of achievement in sports; woman of achievement in services; young woman of achievement and the Sue Ryder courage award.

The awards, which celebrate the achievements of women from across Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire, are sponsored by Invesco Perpetual, CH&Co and Higgs Group, publishers of the Henley Standard.

Tracey Hancock, head of fundraising at Sue Ryder’s Duchess of Kent and Nettlebed hospices, said: “It’s great to see so many people from so many places. This event raises awareness about women who make amazing contributions to out community.

“It’a also one of our largest fund-raising events. It costs £8.3 million to run our services and £3.7 million of that has to come from fund-raising.

“These awards are a wonderful way of honouring the successes of so many remarkable women. I encourage everyone to nominate, as we all know someone who is deserving of recognition. I wish all nominees the very best of luck.”

David Bower, head of marketing at Invesco Perpetual, added: “Invesco Perpetual is delighted to support the Sue Ryder Women of Achievement Awards for a ninth year.

“These awards are a fantastic way to celebrate and recognise the wonderful contributions made by so many women. This is a very exciting time for us because these awards throw up so many surprises.

“Invesco Perpetual is proud to support Sue Ryder with an initiative that plays such an important role in ensuring that our local community continues to benefit from the vital care provided by the charity.”

Mrs Chappell, who won the business woman of the year in 2013 shortly after the death of her father and the lifetime woman of achievement award in 2015, said: “These awards are actually life-changing. It was huge for me, I remember holding up the award and saying ‘that’s for you dad’.

“I’ve tried to be an ambassador for Sye Ryder in every way I can and I’m so pleased to be asked to continue as an ambassador. I’m so proud.”

To nominate a woman or for more information on the categories visit www.sueryder.org/swoa

Nominations will close on December 1.

ends

1709168: Simon Bradshaw, editor of the Henley Standard, David Bower, head of marketing at Invesco Perpetual, Tim Jones, chairman of CH&Co, ambassador Jackie Chappell, Tracey Hancock, head of fundraising at Sue Ryder’s Duchess of Kent and Nettlebed hospices, and ambassadors Samina Hussain, Mary Flavelle and Anna Rowe

1709169: Henley town councillor Dave Eggleton, Claire Sherriff and former winner Val Stoner

1709170: Laura Reineke and Henley Mayor Kellie Hinton

1709171: Reading Mayor Rose Williams and Jeni Wood