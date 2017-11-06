Win a pair of tickets for Mr Hobbs gin tasting cruise worth £90

HERE’S your chance to win a pair of tickets on Hobbs of Henley’s Mr Hobbs gin tasting cruise on Saturday, February 24, 2018.

The Gin to My Tonic is an experienced, professional team who will take you on a gin tasting experience while cruising along the River Thames on the company’s flagship vessel, The New Orleans, from 3pm to 6pm.

You will be able to taste five different gins, including Hobbs of Henley’s very own Mr Hobbs, which was launched in May.

Named after the company’s founder Harry Hobbs, the 45 per cent premium gin contains seven botanicals — angelica, orris root, juniper, lime leaf oil, lemon peel and marshmallow root and one that is a Hobbs family secret!

You will be introduced to all five carefully selected gins and presented with the back story, botanical make-up and tasting notes of each one before tasting them all, accompanied by bar snacks. You are guaranteed a unique and unforgettable gin experience. All you have to do to be in with a chance of winning is answer the question below and send it, together with your name, address and daytime phone number, to:

Mr Hobbs gin competition, Henley Standard, Caxton House, 1 Station Road, Henley,

RG9 1AD.

The winner will be the sender of the first correct entry to be selected at random after the closing date of Friday, November 10 and will be notified by phone.

Name six botanicals in Mr Hobbs gin.

The prize is non-refundable and there is no cash alternative. The trip is subject to river conditions and Hobbs of Henley’s standard general conditions of hire available at www.hobbsofhenley.com/

large-boat-ts-cs

Normal Henley Standard competition rules apply and the editor’s decision is final. To see the rules, visit www.henleystandard.co.uk/

regulars/competition_rules.php