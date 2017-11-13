Novel idea

Boat club needs help with move
THE organisers of the Goring and Streatley ... [more]
Monday, 13 November 2017
The Friends of Sonning Common Library organised a short story competition for children as part of National Libraries Week.
The winner of the 16 and under category was Isabelle Chandler with her story “Tag” and the runner-up was Mimi Fraser who wrote “Hair from Hell”.
The 11 and under category was won by Alice Kaseki with a story called “The Magic Book” and the runner-up was Amelie
The winner of the under sevens category was Shriyaans Aravind with his story “Mini Men”.
In the special
Certificates of achievement were awarded to all the entrants.
Jill Hutchinson, who chairs the Friends, praised all children and thanked the competition sponsor, Bewley Homes, Peppard Building Supplies and Sonning Common Vauxhall for their support.
Left to right, Ben Fraser, Mimi Fraser, Alice Kaseki, Judith Sticking, Nina Newman, Oskar Kihlstrom and Chloe Newman
