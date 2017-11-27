Cruise winner

THE winner of the Mr Hobbs gin competition, published in the Henley Standard on November 3, was Karen Ferebee, of Lambridge Wood Road, Henley.

She wins two tickets for a Hobbs of Henley gin tasting cruise worth £90 after correctly answering six of the seven botanicals in Mr Hobbs gin as angelica, orris root, juniper, lemon peel, lime leaf oil and marshmallow root.