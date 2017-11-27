Monday, 27 November 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Cruise winner

THE winner of the Mr Hobbs gin competition, published in the Henley Standard on November 3, was Karen Ferebee, of Lambridge Wood Road, Henley.

She wins two tickets for a Hobbs of Henley gin tasting cruise worth £90 after correctly answering six of the seven botanicals in Mr Hobbs gin as angelica, orris root, juniper, lemon peel, lime leaf oil and marshmallow root.

More News:

MEMBERS learned about the history of bell ringing ... [more]

 

Latest video from

VIDEO: Mermaid statue rescued from river
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33