Win a hamper full of festive goodies worth £90

Residents want to keep out the rain
A SHELTERED housing complex in Wargrave needs a ... [more]
Tuesday, 19 December 2017
CHRISTMAS is coming and here’s your chance to enjoy an extra special celebration.
The Henley Standard has teamed up with Tesco in Henley to offer you the chance to win a festive hamper full of tasty treats.
With a total value of £90, the hamper contains the following items:
A packet of mini all-butter shortbread biscuits and cookies containing chocolate chips 375g
Tesco Finest potato crisps, candy cane flavour 150g
Tesco Finest potato crisps, pigs in “blankets” flavour 150g
Christmas pudding flavour shortbread rounds 160g
A hand-decorated “special delivery” fruit cake with cherry brandy
Tesco Finest cherry-topped Christmas pudding 454g
A “make your own” gingerbread house kit 675g
Two packets of six Tesco Finest all- butter pastry deep-filled mince pies
An authentic Italian Pandoro 750g
Vanilla fudge flavour fruit and nuts 180g
Gingerbread flavour fruit and nuts 170g
A tin of Tesco Finest Belgian biscuit assortment 400g
One bottle of Tesco Finest salted caramel cream liqueur
All you have to do to be in with a chance of winning is correctly answer the following question:
Q. How much is the Tesco hamper worth?
Send your answer, together with your name, address and daytime telephone number, to: Tesco hamper competition, Henley Standard, Caxton House, 1 Station Road, Henley, RG9 1AD.
The winner will be the sender of the first correct entry to be selected at random after the closing date of Thursday, December 21, and will be notified by telephone the next day.
The prize is non-refundable and there is no cash alternative. The editor’s decision is final.
Normal Henley Standard competition rules apply. To see the rules, visit www.henleystandard.co.uk/
section/604/competition-rules
18 December 2017
More News:
Village vet retires but will still work at race meetings
SONNING Common’s village vet has retired after 41 ... [more]
Girl wins £200 for her school with Christmas card design
A CHRISTMAS card designed by an eight-year-old ... [more]
Vet wants to open village surgery but can't find premises
A VET from Sonning Common wants to set up a ... [more]
POLL: Have your say