Draw a picture of your mum and win her a Mother's Day makeover

HERE’S your chance to win a fabulous makeover for your mum for Mother’s Day.

The Henley Standard has teamed up with womenswear store V H in Duke Street, Henley, (part of Vinegar Hill) and personal stylist Maggie McMillan for this children’s drawing competition.

The first prize is a makeover for mum, including:

• Clothing to the value of £150 from V H

• A personal styling session with Maggie McMillan, of The Style Counsel, at V H

• Hair by Salon of Chi in Reading Road

• A make-up session with Space NK in Duke Street

There is also a runners-up prize of a personal styling session with Maggie McMillan.

All you have to do to be in with a chance of winning is draw a picture of your mum looking gorgeous.

The competition is open to children aged 10 and under (age will be taken into consideration by the judges). Send or deliver your picture to: V H, 44 Duke Street, Henley-on-Thames, RG9 1UR by no later than Thursday, March 8.

Please include on the back of your picture your name, age and address as well as your mother’s name, email address and daytime telephone number.

The competition will be judged at the shop on the weekend of Mother’s Day, Sunday, March 11, and the winner and their mother’s makeover session will be featured in the Henley Standard. All the entries will be displayed in the store.

Maggie McMillan will be giving two workshops at V H next month.

On Thursday, March 8 from 7.30pm to 9.30pm it will be “Detox your wardrobe” with advice on how to step into spring in style.

On Monday, March 19 from 7.30pm to 9.30pm it will be “Wardrobe Magic” with easy and practical ways to create a wardrobe that really works for you. For more information, call in at the store.

Terms and conditions

Entrants must be aged 10 or under.

Picture must be children’s own work.

The prize is non-refundable and there is no cash alternative. Normal Henley Standard competition rules apply and the editor’s decision is final. To see the rules, visit http://www.henleystandard.

co.uk/section/604/competition-rules