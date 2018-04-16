Monday, 16 April 2018

Our winner

THE winner of the Danesfield House competition, published in last week’s Henley Standard, was Mary Rose Myrtle, from Stonor.

She won two tickets to the Songs From The Musicals concert on Sunday, featuring Emily Haig, and a two-course supper at the hotel after correctly answering that Danesfield House became a hotel in 1991.

