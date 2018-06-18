Win a half-day’s hire of Hobbs of Henley’s new luxury motor launch

HERE’S your chance to win a half-day’s self-drive hire of Hobbs of Henley’s new luxury motor launch.

The 23ft Alphastreet 23, called Eighteen Seventy after the year the family firm was founded, has front and rear adjustable seats and can comfortably accommodate eight people.

It has a retractable hard-top roof which is operated by remote control, a fridge, music system and teak deck bathing platform.

To mark the addition of the launch to its fleet, Hobbs has teamed up with the Henley Standard to offer a prize of four hours’ free self-drive hire of Eighteen Seventy from either 10am to 2pm or 2pm to 6pm.

All you have to do to be in with a chance of winning is answer the question below and send it, together with your name, address and daytime phone number, to: Hobbs launch hire competition, Henley Standard, Caxton House, Station Road, Henley, RG9 1AD.

The winner will be the sender of the first correct entry to be selected at random after the closing date of Friday, June 22 and will be notified by phone.

In what year was Hobbs of Henley founded?

Terms and conditions

The winner’s name will be selected at random.

The prize must be claimed by October 1.

The prize is non-transferable and there is no cash alternative.

The prize is not valid on bank holiday weekends or during Henley Royal Regatta or the Henley Festival.

All bookings are subject to river conditions.

Persons connected with Hobbs of Henley and the Henley Standard or Higgs Group are ineligible.

Entries received after the closing date will not be considered.

Normal Henley Standard competition rules apply and the editor’s decision is final. To see these rules, visit www.henleystandard.co.uk/regulars/

competition_rules.php