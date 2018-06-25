20 parking passes to be won for family fun on royal regatta finals day

HERE’S your chance to have some family fun on finals day of Henley Royal Regatta.

The Henley Standard and the Copas Partnership have teamed up to give away 20 car parking passes valid for Sunday, July 8 — just a short walk from the Barn Bar and the children’s area.

It is the perfect opportunity to bring the whole family down and soak up every last bit of regatta fun for another year and enjoy the FREE children’s activities.

Sharky and George will be providing children’s entertainment with active, imaginative and energetic games, races, competitions, adventures and missions in the Barn Bar garden from noon to 4pm.

The Azure Theatre School will be hosting fun-packed, 30-minute workshops throughout the day as follows:

• Fairy Workshop — Fabulous, fun and full of glitter and fairy wings, this is aimed at younger children wanting an imaginative dancing adventure.

• Popstars Workshop — Funky tunes, funky moves and funky dress-up to match! This is for all those who want to be pop stars and want to learn the latest moves!

• Movie Star Workshop — Interactive drama workshop, games, fun and “make believe” make this an entertaining workshop for all.

All the attractions on finals day and family day during Henley Royal Regatta are specifically geared to deliver great value and entertainment for families. The FREE activities include:

• The childen’s area in the Barn Bar.

• Street food Vvillage.

• Shopping village.

Plus there’s free entry to the start area with public grandstand.

All you have to do to be in with a chance of winning is answer this question:

What is the name of the theatre school that will be providing three workshops?

Send your answer, together with your name, address and daytime phone number, to: Family day competition, Henley Standard, Caxton House, Station Road, Henley, RG9 1AD.

The winners will be the senders of the first 20 correct entries to be selected at random after the closing date of Friday, June 29 and will be notified by phone.

Terms and conditions

The prizes are valid only on Sunday, July 8. They are non-transferable and there is no cash alternative.

Persons connected with Sharky & George, the Azure Theatre School, the Copas Partnership and the Henley Standard or Higgs Group are ineligible.

Entries received after the closing date will not be considered. The winners will be selected at random.

Normal Henley Standard competition rules apply and the editor’s decision is final. To see the rules, visit www.henleystandard.co.uk/

section/604/competition-rules