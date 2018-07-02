Bar winner

Villages fear being eaten up by Reading expansion
COUNCILLORS in Sonning Common and Kidmore End are ... [more]
Monday, 02 July 2018
THE winner of the Redgrave VIP bar competition, published in the Henley Standard on June 8, was Linda Shaw, of Wyndham Gardens, Wallingford.
She wins four tickets to the Redgrave VIP bar on the Saturday of Henley Royal Regatta.
The runner-up was Michelle Beeton, from Stoke Row, who wins 10 tickets to the Barn Bar on regatta finals day.
Both correctly answered that the bar is named after regatta chairman Sir Steve Redgrave.
02 July 2018
More News:
Villages fear being eaten up by Reading expansion
COUNCILLORS in Sonning Common and Kidmore End are ... [more]
Bus service is cut due to lack of passengers
A LOSS-MAKING bus service from Goring to Reading ... [more]
Hundreds of families attend school fete thanks to warm weather
SUNNY weather drew hundreds of families to Goring ... [more]
POLL: Have your say