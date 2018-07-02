Monday, 02 July 2018

Bar winner

THE winner of the Redgrave VIP bar competition, published in the Henley Standard on June 8, was Linda Shaw, of Wyndham Gardens, Wallingford.

She wins four tickets to the Redgrave VIP bar on the Saturday of Henley Royal Regatta.

The runner-up was Michelle Beeton, from Stoke Row, who wins 10 tickets to the Barn Bar on regatta finals day.

Both correctly answered that the bar is named after regatta chairman Sir Steve Redgrave.

