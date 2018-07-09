Win champagne dinner for two at the Henley Festival London Street Brasserie Spiegeltent

A FEAST of restaurants and chefs are cooking at next week’s Henley Festival.

One of the hottest table reservations is the London Street Brasserie’s Jazz Spiegeltent.

The Michelin-acclaimed Reading riverside restaurant pops up at the festival offering an extensive menu, including Thai king prawns, Iberico ham, Caesar salads, wild bass, crispy duck, lobster frit de mer and steak and chips. Plus delicious desserts.

The Henley Standard has two prizes of a table for two with a complimentary bottle of champagne to give away.

All you have to do to be in with a chance of winning is answer the question below and send it, together with your name, address and daytime phone number, to: London Street Brasserie competition, Henley Standard, Caxton House, Station Road, Henley, RG9 1AD.

The winners will be the senders of the first two correct entries picked at random out of the chef’s hat and will be notified by phone.

Which iconic superstar will perform on the main stage at the festival on Thursday, July 12?

The London Street Brasserie is situated at the far end of the festival site with a vintage Victorian wooden big top, cosy booths, candlelit tables, a lively bar and incredible live music before and after the main stage performance.

For reservations or more information, call 07379 244926.

Terms and conditions

The competition winners MUST have general admission tickets to enter the festival — but they can use their prize on any of the five nights of the 2018 festival.

The closing date is Tuesday, July 10 and entries received after this date will not be considered.

The prize is non-transferable and there is no cash alternative.

Persons connected with the London Street Brasserie, the Henley Standard or Higgs Group are ineligible.

Normal Henley Standard competition rules apply and the editor’s decision is final.

To see the rules, visit www.henleystandard.co.uk/

section/604/competition-rules