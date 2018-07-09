Win a pair of weekend tickets to the Thames Traditional Boat Festival

THE Thames Traditional Boat Festival is celebrating its 40th year in style — and here’s your chance to win a pair of weekend tickets.

This year’s event will take place at Fawley Meadows in Henley from Friday to Sunday, July 20 to 22.

Among the attractions are the Queen’s row barge Gloriana and Blue Bird K3, Sir Malcolm Campbell’s powerboat which set three water speed records in the Thirties.

There will be more than 200 craft, ranging from coracles and canoes to military and amphibious models, Edwardian steam launches and a flotilla of Dunkirk Little Ships plus CMB9, a radio-controlled torpedo boat from the First World War.

Visitors can also see performances by a Hurricane and three triplanes, a search and rescue display with the Royal Marines and a night-time illuminated boat parade.

There will also be masses of old military vehicles, re-enactment groups and vintage and veteran cars plus stalls selling boat accessories, clothes, jewellery, luggage, paintings, plants and antiques and lots more — plus live music and food and drink.

The Henley Standard has teamed up with the organisers to offer two pairs of weekend tickets.

All you have to do to be in with a chance of winning is answer the question below and send it, together with your name, address and daytime phone number, to: “Trad” competition, Henley Standard, Caxton House, Station Road, Henley, RG9 1AD.

The winners will be the senders of the first two correct entries to be picked at random and will be notified by phone.

Which radio-controlled torpedo boat from the First World War will be appearing at the festival?

Terms and conditions

The closing date is Friday, July 13 and entries received after this date will not be considered.

The prize is non-transferable and there is no cash alternative.

Persons connected with the Henley Standard or Higgs Group are ineligible.

Normal Henley Standard competition rules apply and the editor’s decision is final.

To see the rules, visit www.henleystandard.co.uk/

section/604/competition-rules