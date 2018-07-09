Monday, 09 July 2018

Party winner

THE winner of the Chinawhite competition, published in the Henley Standard on June 15, was Alexandra Green, of Deanfield Road, Henley.

She wins a daytime party for 10 people at the club during Henley Royal Regatta today (Friday).

The runner-up was Jenny Zolkwer, from Harpsden Bottom, who wins four daytime party tickets for tomorrow.

Both correctly answered that Chinawhite has visited Henley for five years.

