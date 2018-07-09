Monday, 09 July 2018

Hobbs winner

THE winner of the Hobbs of Henley competition, published in the Henley Standard on June 15, was Liz Smith, of Belle Vue Road, Henley.

She wins a half day’s hire of Hobbs’s new luxury motor launch after correctly answering that the company was founded in 1870.

