Win tickets to the Henley Country Craft Show next weekend

THE Henley Country Craft Show, previously the Henley Handmade Fair, is returning to the gorgeous grounds of Stonor Park over the bank holiday weekend (August 24-27).

With more than 150 stands showcasing the best of handmade craft, visitors can browse through beautiful products for the home and garden.

It’s a chance to discover bespoke pieces including furniture and glassware, jewellery, luxury beauty products and leather goods.

As well as browsing the crafts marquees, visitors can take part in demonstrations, child-friendly workshops and relax in the beautiful grounds of the manor house and gardens.

There are also outdoor markets, live music from the Haywood Sisters and Crooked Style and a vast range of treats from artisan food and drink suppliers, handpicked for the ultimate summer outdoor dining experience. Country Homes & Interiors magazine will be pitching up at the show with a pop-up shopping marquee. Editor Rhoda Parry says: “Our aim is to bring together a high-quality curation of our favourite small businesses that we know visitors will love.

“These include upcoming designers and makers as well beautifully crafted gifts, home and lifestyle products from our favourite makers and brands.”

With all these attractions and free entry for accompanied children under 16, the Henley Country Craft Show is a fantastic day out for all the family this August bank holiday.

The Henley Standard has 10 pairs of tickets to give away, each worth £20.

All you have to do to be in with a chance of winning is answer the question below and send it, together with your name, address, daytime phone number and email address, to: Country Craft Show competition, Henley Standard, Caxton House, Station Road, Henley, RG9 1AD.

The winners will be the senders of the first 10 correct entries picked at random and will be notified by phone.

Where is the Henley Country Craft Show being held?

The show is open each day from 10am to 5pm. Tickets cost £10 per adult (£8 in advance), seniors £9 (£7), accompanied children under 16 free, otherwise £4. Advance tickets may be bought until 5pm on August 20 by calling 01425 277988 or visit www.ichfevents.co.uk

Dogs are welcome but cannot enter the food hall or children’s play areas (except for service animals).

