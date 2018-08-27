Country show

THE winners of a competition to win a pair of tickets to the Henley Country Craft Show, which is being held at Stonor Park from today (Friday) until Monday and was published in last week’s Henley Standard, have been announced.

They are: Jill Reeves, of Tumim Court, Wallingford, Anne Long, of Phyllis Court Drive, Henley, Vic Bartholomew, of Reading Road, Woodcote, Jenny Zolkwer, of Mays Green, Mrs J Mears, of Wood Lane Close, Sonning Common, Teresa Russ, of Hambleden, Karen Kelly, of Yattendon, A Bowerman, of Polsted Road, Tilehurst, and Mrs J Bawden, of Shiplake Bottom, Peppard.

They all correctly answered the event was being held at Stonor Park.