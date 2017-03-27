Lower limit

School improves road safety after pupil is struck by car
NEW safety measures are to be introduced on the ... [more]
Monday, 27 March 2017
A PARISH councillor has called for the speed limit on a Wargrave street to be lowered.
Marion Pope says Mumbery Hill is dangerous and so narrow in places that vehicles struggle to pass and verges have been damaged as drivers mount them.
She has asked Wokingham Borough Council to reclassify the road, which is currently defined as a country lane and has a 60mph limit.
27 March 2017
More News:
School improves road safety after pupil is struck by car
NEW safety measures are to be introduced on the ... [more]
Village's draft neighbourhood plan is legally unsound, say residents
GORING’S draft neighbourhood plan is legally ... [more]
POLL: Have your say