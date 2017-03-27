Monday, 27 March 2017

Lower limit

A PARISH councillor has called for the speed limit on a Wargrave street to be lowered.

Marion Pope says Mumbery Hill is dangerous and so narrow in places that vehicles struggle to pass and verges have been damaged as drivers mount them.

She has asked Wokingham Borough Council to reclassify the road, which is currently defined as a country lane and has a 60mph limit.

