Stepping down

THE chairman of Charvil Parish Council is to step down in May.

Chris Drew was first elected in 2006 and has chaired the council since 2014.

Mr Drew, of Wenlock Edge, has lived in Charvil for 16 years and also runs a family DIY business in Reading.

