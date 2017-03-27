School improves road safety after pupil is struck by car
Monday, 27 March 2017
TREE wardens are to be appointed in Charvil.
They will include residents and parish councillors Lauren McCann, Jackie Jeffery and John Hobson.
They will be given training by the Veteran Tree Association and their responsibilities will include gathering information about trees and encouraging conservation projects.
In January, Charvil appointed three volunteer flood wardens.
27 March 2017
