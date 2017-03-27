Monday, 27 March 2017

Advertise with us
Book an ad

Tree wardens

TREE wardens are to be appointed in Charvil.

They will include residents and parish councillors Lauren McCann, Jackie Jeffery and John Hobson.

They will be given training by the Veteran Tree Association and their responsibilities will include gathering information about trees and encouraging conservation projects.

In January, Charvil appointed three volunteer flood wardens.

More News:

Latest video from

Young dancers hit the stage in Henley
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33