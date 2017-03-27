Councillor steps down

School improves road safety after pupil is struck by car
A MEMBER of Peppard Parish Council has resigned after eight years.
Tony Cotton, who was chairman of the council’s finance committee and used to chair the council itself, said: “I will miss it but not the meetings in the cold in winter!”
He will continue to serve as a conservator for the Nettlebed and district commons.
Councillor Tony Rancombe said: “He has done sterling work over many years.”
