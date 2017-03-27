Monday, 27 March 2017

Councillor steps down

A MEMBER of Peppard Parish Council has resigned after eight years.

Tony Cotton, who was chairman of the council’s finance committee and used to chair the council itself, said: “I will miss it but not the meetings in the cold in winter!”

He will continue to serve as a conservator for the Nettlebed and district commons.

Councillor Tony Rancombe said: “He has done sterling work over many years.”

