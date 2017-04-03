Restaurateur defies critics

A RESTAURATEUR has hit back at criticism of the business. Abdus Salem, co-owner Café le Raj in Reading Road, Henley, has applied for retrospective planning permission for a food store at the back of the premises. The application was opposed by town councillors who called for an environmental health inspection. Mr Salem has already been refused retrospective permission for a new extraction system and faced a call from one councillor to close the business for being unneighbourly. South Oxfordshire District Council said the equipment was an inappropriate addition to a listed building in the conservation area. Speaking at a Henley Town Council meeting on Tuesday, Mr Salem said: “We have not done anything unlawful. We have had advice from the planning officers, we are doing those things. My request is to any councillors who want to know about the proposals and want to see the true scheme to come to us and we will show you all the papers.”