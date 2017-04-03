Electric fence idea rejected

PLANS to install an electric fence to protect a cricket square have been rejected by Peppard Parish Council.

Peppard Stoke Row Cricket Club, which uses the sports field in Stoke Row Road, came up with the idea to stop dogs urinating on the pitch and rabbits eating grass seedlings.

There have also been problems with moles and deer.

The council is the trustee of the land and pavilion.

Councillor Valerie Ross opposed the idea, saying: “It’s worrying when children could be running around. Having 2,000 volts up your arm would really sting.”

Councillor Tony Rancombe added: “We are in the countryside, what do they expect? People would notice an electric fence.”

Councillor Tony Cotton suggested putting a rope around the square with signs asking dogs owners to keep their animals off.

He said: “There are rules about village greens and commons. I don’t think anyone would question having a rope.”

Meanwhile, two trees at the sports field will be cut down as they are unsafe and have been getting in the way of a sight screen.

Cllr Rancombe said he would ask a contractor used by the Nettlebed and District Commons Conservators to do the work.

He said: “We can take them down, then leave the wood there so people can take it to use.”