Walk petition

Monday, 03 April 2017
JUST 100 signatures are needed to have Henley registered as an official walking destination.
Walkers are Welcome is a national scheme which encourages towns and villages to be more welcoming to walkers. Part of the project is to encourage residents and visitors to use the footpaths.
About 650 people have already signed but 750 more names are needed. Hard copies of the petition can be signed in the town hall.
03 April 2017
