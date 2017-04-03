Monday, 03 April 2017

Road closure

A SECTION of Peppard Lane at the junction with Western Road in Henley will be closed for up to two weeks from April 20.

This is to allow essential water mains renewal work to be carried out by Balfour Beatty.

