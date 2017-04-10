Collapsing road down to one lane

ONE lane along a section of the Henley road in Playhatch has been closed for emergency repairs.

The embankment on the side of the road near the Flowing Spring pub is unstable following repeated flooding over the years.

Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, decided to close the lane for about 70 yards following an inspection carried out by contractors last week.

Temporary traffic lights are in place while the council prepares to carry out permanent repairs.

Councillor David Nimmo Smith, cabinet member for transport, said: “There has been slippage to the side of the road. There has been some movement in the last month, giving the council some cause for concern and an inspection has indicated that this has accelerated.

“The depression in the highway has now created an adverse camber and continued movement, indicating a potential risk of embankment failure. Unfortunately, and it was not a decision taken lightly, the council has had to relieve any traffic loading on the area of concern.”

Cllr Nimmo Smith said the extent of the repairs and the funding required had not yet been established. He could not say when the road would be re-opened fully.

The area by the Flowing Spring has been prone to flooding for years. In late 2013 and early 2014 the pub car park was under several feet of water for the second winter running.