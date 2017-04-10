Talk of one

Monday, 10 April 2017

THE assistant chief executive of Oxfordshire County Council is to present the case for a unitary authority for the county at a meeting of Henley Town Council next month.

Maggie Scott will be invited to speak about and answer questions on the One Oxfordshire proposals by her council which are supported South Oxfordshire District Council.

The county council estimates the move would save £100 million over five years.

