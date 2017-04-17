Electric cars on display

ELECTRIC vehicles are to go on display in Henley.

Nissan has been invited to showcase its Leaf car and ENV200 van as part of a drive to improve the town’s air pollution.

Staff from the company’s showroom at Oxford Motor Park will be demonstrating the vehicles and letting shoppers sit inside them in Market Place both next Saturday (April 22) and a week later from 10am.

Joan Bland, one of Henley’s representatives on South Oxfordshire District Council, has organised the event and hopes to repeat it every month using other manufacturers of electric vehicles.

She also want to stage an electric vehicles rally at the end of the year.

Councillor Bland, who is standing for election in a Henley Town Council by-election next month, said: “We’ve been going round in circles for ages with Henley’s pollution problem and I wanted to take steps to tackle it.

“These vehicles are proving very popular and when people test drive them they’re absolutely smitten.

“It costs £500 to install a charging point at your home but there are grants available to cover that and many new homes come with charging points anyway, so it’s very much the way forward.

“I’m also looking at ways of installing more charging points in the town so that people can take full advantage of electric vehicles.”