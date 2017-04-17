Kebab van owner can't move to market place

THE owner of a kebab van has been told he cannot trade from Henley market place.

Mohammad Seylani-Zadeh asked the town council for permission to move from his current pitch in Greys Road car park because he said it was too quiet.

But the council’s town and community committee said Market Place was not an appropriate site for such a business.

Mr Seylani-Zadeh, 57, of Tilebarn Close, Henley, has been operating from the car park every evening since late 2015. This is his second spell, having previously traded there from 1990 to 2005.

But he says he doesn’t receive enough custom as there is no longer a nightclub at the Oast House in the car park and there are also more fast food shops in Greys Road than there used to be.

Mr Seylani-Zadeh told the committee: “Henley has changed and isn’t the same as it was. I am struggling to make ends meet and if there is any chance that I could trade from Market Place, I think that might help things.”

He said he would pay to use one of the council’s electricity points rather than using his diesel generator that he currently uses.

Councillor Will Hamilton said: “I get where he’s coming from because it was a very good location until the nightclub closed.

“There’s less pedestrian traffic coming through the car park now and I think it’s time that van was plugged in rather than using a generator. However, I don’t think Market Place is right because it’s full of restaurants and you can’t just put it in front of them.”

Councillor Ian Reissmann said: “I don’t think we should be encouraging cars and vans on to the square but I’m open to other suggestions as long as it wouldn’t use the generator. We can’t have neighbours being bothered by noise and pollution.”