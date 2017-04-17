Car park repairs

planned to relay its pitch. Councillors also agreed to delay resurfacing the Wootton Manor car park at the junction of Greys Road and King James Way.

The council has been quoted up to £14,000 for the work but councillors say the sale of a nearby parade of shops has led to uncertainty.

The freehold for the six business premises, plus two flats, was sold at auction in London for almost £1.5million in December.

The council is considering applying for the shops to be made an asset of community value, meaning the community would be given first option to buy them if they were put up for sale again.

Councillor Simon Smith said: “If we are trying to make those shops a community asset we shouldn’t be considering resurfacing at the minute.”

Cllr Evans added: “We have got a good quote but while there’s a question mark we shouldn’t do it.”

Councillor David Nimmo Smith said: “I use that car park quite a lot and although it’s uneven, it’s not in a bad enough state to warrant doing it now.”

