Nettles risk

A COUNCILLOR has called for 3ft high nettles to be removed from the side of a pavement in Wargrave, saying they pose a danger to pedestrians.

Councillor Angela Cordell said the plants in Bath Road had grown so big that they would soon force people to walk in the road.

Parish clerk Stephen Hedges said he would alert Wokingham Borough Council to the problem.

