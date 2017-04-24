Nettles risk

Twins make guiding promise on amusement park rides
TWIN sisters officially became girl guides during ... [more]
Monday, 24 April 2017
A COUNCILLOR has called for 3ft high nettles to be removed from the side of a pavement in Wargrave, saying they pose a danger to pedestrians.
Councillor Angela Cordell said the plants in Bath Road had grown so big that they would soon force people to walk in the road.
Parish clerk Stephen Hedges said he would alert Wokingham Borough Council to the problem.
24 April 2017
More News:
Twins make guiding promise on amusement park rides
TWIN sisters officially became girl guides during ... [more]
Every passenger counts, says not-for-profit bus operator as he seeks to expand
RESIDENTS of Goring have been urged to use the ... [more]
Girl raises money for homelessness charity with cake sale
A SCHOOLGIRL from Sonning Common raised £321 for ... [more]
POLL: Have your say