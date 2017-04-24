Monday, 24 April 2017

Advertise with us
Book an ad

Notice board

PEPPARD Parish Council wants to install a new notice board outside the village primary school.

It is to obtain three quotes for the work and will ask for some funding from the village’s representatives on South Oxfordshire District Council, David Nimmo Smith and Charles Bailey.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Cyclists ride into record books (TEST - DON'T PUBLISH)
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33