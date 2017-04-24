Hedges warning

RESIDENTS are likely to be charged for overgrown hedges in Peppard to be cut back.

Parish councillors asked residents in Gravel Hill to do the work themselves last year but nothing has been done and the hedges are now growing into the road.

Councillor David Bartholomew, the village’s representative on Oxfordshire County Council, said: “Notices have been issued to residents saying this is the last chance for them to cut back the hedges or the county council will undertake the work and charge them.

“If nothing has happened, and I’m assuming nothing will, email me and I will contact the county council to instigate the work.”

Parish council chairman Simon Crouch said: “This has been going on for months now and there is a serious issue with the bushes going into the middle of the road.”