Monday, 24 April 2017

Advertise with us
Book an ad

Car park repair

A CONTRACTOR working on the redevelopment of Greys Green golf course in Peppard is to be asked to repair potholes in a car park.

Parish councillors say the car park at the sports pavilion, off Stoke Row Road, has become muddy and slippery.

Contractor David Einig will be asked to fill the holes with scalpings or pebbles.

Last year his company carried out similar work at the Gallowstree crossroads, sports pavilion and Red Lion car parks.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Cyclists ride into record books (TEST - DON'T PUBLISH)
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33