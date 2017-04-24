Car park repair

Twins make guiding promise on amusement park rides
Monday, 24 April 2017
A CONTRACTOR working on the redevelopment of Greys Green golf course in Peppard is to be asked to repair potholes in a car park.
Parish councillors say the car park at the sports pavilion, off Stoke Row Road, has become muddy and slippery.
Contractor David Einig will be asked to fill the holes with scalpings or pebbles.
Last year his company carried out similar work at the Gallowstree crossroads, sports pavilion and Red Lion car parks.
