Monday, 24 April 2017

Industrial bin

AN industrial bin will be bought for the rubbish collected by the village street cleaner in Peppard.

The parish council will pay waste contractor Grundon £378 for the bin, which will be stored at the home of cleaner Mark Weston.

It will be emptied every four weeks.

