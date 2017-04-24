Day care cash cuts

DAY care services in the Henley area are to receive one-off grants to help them survive on a reduced subsidy.

Oxfordshire County Council, which is responsible for adult social care, is to cut grants for 47 day schemes, including the Bluebells Community Centre, which meets in Henley, and the Nettlebed Community Companions Club, which are both run by Age UK Oxfordshire.

Goring community centre’s luncheon club and the Watlington and district day and drop-in centres will also be affected.

They currently receive an annual share of a £992,000 fund but from August this is being reduced to two grant “pots” totalling £250,000 per year.

To help them find ways of making up the shortfall, the Henley and Nettlebed clubs will have access to a £98,000 “transition fund” which they will share with six other schemes run by Age UK Oxfordshire.

The Goring club will receive £2,900, the Watlington day centre £2,500 and the drop-in centre £1,500. Additional transitional funding will be available next year.

A council spokesman said: “About 25 per cent of voluntary sector daytime support facilities receive funding from the council now and even fewer get all the funding they need. The remainder operate perfectly well without any financial assistance.”