I HAVE lived in the Goring electoral division for more than 11 years. I am married with four children and six grandchildren and work as a company secretary.

I’ve been proud to be your local county councillor for the last four years as well as being a parish and district councillor. If you like, I’ve been unitary before unitary was even popular.

I sit on the county council’s education committee and the Oxfordshire health overview and scrutiny committee as well as a safeguarding and adoption panel.

It has been a steep learning curve with some ups and some downs, but I believe I’ve gained enough experience to be an effective advocate for Goring division at county.

The experience I’ve gained and my desire to build on that is why I’m standing again.

I was by profession a quantity surveyor with many years spent in the construction industry, which has given me lots of experience running projects on a tight budget. I also ran an IT department for a time in a varied career.

I believe you should vote for me because Conservative values of personal responsibility, limited government and giving people the space to make the best of their lives are just what this county needs.